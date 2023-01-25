The Conversation: Artificial intelligence in education; Plans to make Hawaiʻi roads safe and efficient
- Contributing Editor Neal Milner examines the disruptive effect of artificial intelligence in higher education | Full Story
- State Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen shares plans to make roadways safe and efficient, and to also expand information highways | Survey
- HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi discusses proposals to be taken up this legislative session when it comes to Native Hawaiian issues | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat politics and opinion editor Chad Blair covers reporter Kirstin Downey's story about new park rangers/sleuths roaming Oʻahu parks and beaches in the future| Full Story
- The native honeycreeper akepa is the subject of today's Manu Minute | Full Story
- Honolulu Neighborhood Board Commission executive secretary Lloyd Yonenaka talks about the organization's 50-year history and seeking candidates for this year's upcoming elections