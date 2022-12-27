The Conversation: Day After Christmas Hana Hou Show
- Mixologist Joey Gottesman reflects on the legacy of Harry Yee, inventor of the Blue Hawaii cocktail, and shares tips on some easy-to-make holiday cocktails
- Tama Hirose of Islander Sake Brewery, which opened just two days before the pandemic shutdown, reflects on his first two years in business | Full Story
- Ashley Watts, owner of Local Iʻa, is committed to supporting local fishermen, sustainability and community building | Full Story
- Derek Ching, founder of the snack company Hawaiʻi's Choice, continues the tastes of his family's Yick Lung brand with new li hing mui candies | Full Story