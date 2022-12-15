Donate
The Conversation: Hawaiʻi County police chief candidates; Organ and tissue donors help mainland patients

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian TsangRussell Subiono
Published December 15, 2022 at 2:51 PM HST
emergency room queen's medical center hospital ambulance Virus Outbreak Hawaii Health Care
Caleb Jones/AP
/
AP
In this file photo, an ambulance sits outside the emergency room at The Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)
  • HPR's Sabrina Bodon reports on the Hawaiʻi County police chief candidates and selection process | Full Story
  • Felicia Williams, Clinical Director of Legacy for Life, explains how organ and tissue donors help mainland transplant patients
  • David Raatz, Deputy Director of Council Services for Maui County, shares his living liver donor journey
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Britanny Lyte explains the new tax break for the island of Ni’ihau | Full Story
  • Harold Tanaka, Football Coordinator for the Hawaiʻi High School Athletic Association, chats about the evolution of local players and neighbor island talent pools
The Conversation Hawaii CountyfootballHealth Care
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
