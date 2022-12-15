The Conversation: Hawaiʻi County police chief candidates; Organ and tissue donors help mainland patients
- HPR's Sabrina Bodon reports on the Hawaiʻi County police chief candidates and selection process | Full Story
- Felicia Williams, Clinical Director of Legacy for Life, explains how organ and tissue donors help mainland transplant patients
- David Raatz, Deputy Director of Council Services for Maui County, shares his living liver donor journey
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Britanny Lyte explains the new tax break for the island of Ni’ihau | Full Story
- Harold Tanaka, Football Coordinator for the Hawaiʻi High School Athletic Association, chats about the evolution of local players and neighbor island talent pools