The Conversation: Tours may begin for Maunaloa viewing; The cultural significance of Pele and the volcano
- Ed Sniffen, director of Department of Transportation announces lava from Maunaloa has slowed, viewing route safe, and tours will begin
- Lanihuli Kanahele of the Edith Kanaka'ole Foundation explains the cultural significance of Pele and Maunaloa's eruption and the need to respect the environment
- Eric Johnson, Artistic Director of Hawaiʻi Theater for Youth, discusses live performance of The Pa'akai We Bring, a final segment of our Salt Series