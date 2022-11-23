Donate
The Conversation

The Conversation: What's next for rail?; Curbing substance abuse on Kauaʻi

Published November 23, 2022 at 1:16 PM HST
rail.jpg
  • Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation CEO Lori Kahikina has the outlook on the next face of construction for the Honolulu rail project
  • Keala Foundation founder Aaron Hoff on efforts to curb substance abuse amongst young people on Kauaʻi
  • Honolulu Civil Beat Kirstin Downey covers new survey data showing that hundreds of Honolulu high rises fail to meet "acceptable" safety standards | Full Story
  • Artist Chris Reiner's new multimedia exhibit THE COVIDIANS works to find meaning of pandemic life
  • Manu Minute gets the "gobble-gobble" going early with the call of the wild turkey
  • Mixologist and "Drink Masters" judge Julie Reiner on what's hot in holiday cocktails
Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation health Arts & Culture
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
