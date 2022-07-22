Donate
Manu Minute

Manu Minute: The transforming turkey

Published July 22, 2022
Wild turkeys have iridescent black-brown plumage. Wild turkeys mostly eat tender green plant shoots, as well as various seeds, fruits, grain, and insects. They tend to roam in disturbed grasslands and woodlands, so they are less likely to spread invasive species than other game-birds like Kalij pheasants.

Don't underestimate wild turkeys. They're basically transformers.

Much of a turkey's mass is made up of feathers (roughly 3,500 of them). But a turkey's head is the real marvel. Comprised of a snood, a wattle, caruncles (all real words), and a beard, the coloration of a wild turkey's head is a gradient of blues and reds. But its exact color can change depending on the bird's "mood."

Not only are they transformers. Turkeys are dinosaurs. Listen to today's Manu Minute to learn more about the prehistoric origins of wild turkeys.

Patrick Hart
Patrick Hart is the host of HPR's Manu Minute. He runs the Listening Observatory for Hawaiian Ecosystems (LOHE) Lab at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo.
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson
Ann Tanimoto-Johnson is the Lab Manager & Research Technician in the Hart Lab/Listening Observatory for Hawaiian Ecosystems (LOHE) Bioacoustics Lab. She researches the ecology, bioacoustics, and conservation of our native Hawaiian forests, birds, and bats.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute. Contact her at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
