Manu Minute: The transforming turkey

Don't underestimate wild turkeys. They're basically transformers.

Much of a turkey's mass is made up of feathers (roughly 3,500 of them). But a turkey's head is the real marvel. Comprised of a snood, a wattle, caruncles (all real words), and a beard, the coloration of a wild turkey's head is a gradient of blues and reds. But its exact color can change depending on the bird's "mood."

Not only are they transformers. Turkeys are dinosaurs. Listen to today's Manu Minute to learn more about the prehistoric origins of wild turkeys.