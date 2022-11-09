Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: Election debrief with veteran journalists; French town thanks Hawaiʻi soldiers for World War II liberation

Published November 9, 2022 at 2:37 PM HST
Election 2022 Govenor Hawaii josh green jaime green
Marco Garcia/AP
/
FR132414 AP
Hawaii Gov.-elect Josh Green, right, hugs his wife Jaime Green at the Democratic Party headquarters, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Tags
The Conversation historyentertainment
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
More Episodes