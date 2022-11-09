Local political analysts discuss predictable Hawaiʻi election night

The votes have been cast and while some results still need to be finalized, there’s no question who Hawaiʻi’s next governor will be. Democratic candidate and current Lt. Gov. Josh Green won the nomination over Republican and former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona. At last count, Green was over 100,000 votes ahead of Aiona.

"Tonight is the first day of that new era where our leaders must start doing more to listen, to care and to work on issues that matter to all of us. That matter to you. We must do things that make a difference in your life," he said at a Democratic Party celebration on Tuesday. "I will serve as your governor the way you deserve with everything I have."

The Conversation talked politics with two longtime analysts: Star-Advertiser columnist and veteran journalist Richard Borreca, and former Midweek politics columnist and retired history professor Dan Boylan. They discussed the winners and losers, and the campaigns ahead.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 9, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.