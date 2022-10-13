The Conversation: Kauaʻi filmmaker to make documentary about Bhutan; Hawaiʻi County Council candidate Jenn Kagiwada
- Kauaʻi filmmaker John Wehrheim is set to make a documentary about Bhutan on the 400th anniversary of its journey to independence
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Blaze Lovell reports on a conservative super PAC's influence on the gubernatorial race | Full Story
- Jenn Kagiwada, a candidate for Hawaiʻi County Council District 2, prioritizes housing in a close race | Full Story
- Vivian Aiona, a potential Hawaiʻi first lady, discusses working families, support for fetal alcohol syndrome prevention, and mental illness