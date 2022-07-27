The Conversation: Landmark First Amendment Supreme Court case; Business owner Joe Webster eyes US House
- Jehovah’s Witness National Spokesperson Robert Hendriks talks about the importance of the Supreme Court case Watchtower v. Stratton on its 20th anniversary
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Christina Jedra reports on a Navy captain who was reassigned after his Red Hill response | Full Story
- Congressional District 2 candidate Joe Webster underscores the housing crisis and the economy as top issues facing Hawaiʻi. Find more coverage of the 2022 election here | Full Story
- Hawaii Conservation Alliance Executive Director Emma Anders helps coordinate efforts to protect biodiversity statewide
- HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi delves into a new training program aimed at bolstering the number of Indigenous professionals caring for Indigenous collections | Full Story