The Conversation: Landmark First Amendment Supreme Court case; Business owner Joe Webster eyes US House

Published July 27, 2022 at 3:39 PM HST
  • Jehovah’s Witness National Spokesperson Robert Hendriks talks about the importance of the Supreme Court case Watchtower v. Stratton on its 20th anniversary
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Christina Jedra reports on a Navy captain who was reassigned after his Red Hill response | Full Story
  • Congressional District 2 candidate Joe Webster underscores the housing crisis and the economy as top issues facing Hawaiʻi. Find more coverage of the 2022 election here  | Full Story
  • Hawaii Conservation Alliance Executive Director Emma Anders helps coordinate efforts to protect biodiversity statewide
  • HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi delves into a new training program aimed at bolstering the number of Indigenous professionals caring for Indigenous collections | Full Story

The Conversation politicsElectionenvironmenthistory
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute. Contact her at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi is a general assignment reporter at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Her commitment to her Native Hawaiian community and her fluency in ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi has led her to build a de facto ʻōiwi beat at the news station. Send your story ideas to her at khiraishi@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi
