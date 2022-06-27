Donate
The Conversation

The Conversation: Future of abortion rights in Hawaiʻi; What Marcos Jr. election means for the Philippines

Published June 27, 2022 at 1:51 PM HST
abortion4.JPG
Emily Tom
/
HPR
  • Honolulu attorney and President of Hawaii Family Advocates Jim Hochberg shares anti-abortion perspective on the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to an abortion
  • Nobel Peace Prize laureate and journalist Maria Ressa explains the election of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as president of the Philippines
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Blaze Lovell looks into the leading Republican candidates in the state's race for governor in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • HPR reporter Casey Harlow details the building permits for a monster home in East Honolulu

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Casey Harlow
Casey Harlow is an HPR reporter and occasionally fills in as local host of Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Contact him at charlow@hawaiipublicradio.org or on Twitter (@CaseyHarlow).
