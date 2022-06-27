Journalist Maria Ressa talks politics in the Philippines, winning the Nobel Peace Prize

When Ferdinand Marcos Jr. takes the oath of office on Thursday as the next president of the Philippines, journalist Maria Ressa will be watching closely. She won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021 for using “freedom of expression to expose abuse of power, use of violence and growing authoritarianism in her native country.”

Ressa is in Honolulu to give the keynote address Tuesday at the International Media Conference put on by the East-West Center. She sat down with Hawaiʻi Public Radio News Director Bill Dorman, also her former colleague at CNN.

In a wide-ranging interview, Ressa talked about her online news organization Rappler, covering politics in the Philippines, winning the Nobel Peace Prize and more.

Hawaiʻi Public Radio / Maria Ressa and Bill Dorman at Hawaiʻi Public Radio on June 27, 2022.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 27, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.