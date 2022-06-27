Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Journalist Maria Ressa talks politics in the Philippines, winning the Nobel Peace Prize

Hawaii Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published June 27, 2022 at 4:37 PM HST
Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa ceremony december 2021
1 of 3  — Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa ceremony december 2021
Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa of the Philippines gestures as she speaks during the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at Oslo City Hall, Norway, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP
Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa of the Philippines pauses during the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at Oslo City Hall, Norway, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
2 of 3  — Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa of the Philippines pauses during the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at Oslo City Hall, Norway, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa of the Philippines pauses during the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at Oslo City Hall, Norway, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP
Maria Ressa nobel peace prize journalist philippines
3 of 3  — Maria Ressa nobel peace prize journalist philippines
In this Feb. 13, 2019, file photo, Maria Ressa, the award-winning head of a Philippine online news site Rappler that has aggressively covered President Rodrigo Duterte's policies, shows an arrest form after being arrested by National Bureau of Investigation agents in a libel case in Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)
Bullit Marquez/AP

When Ferdinand Marcos Jr. takes the oath of office on Thursday as the next president of the Philippines, journalist Maria Ressa will be watching closely. She won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021 for using “freedom of expression to expose abuse of power, use of violence and growing authoritarianism in her native country.”

Ressa is in Honolulu to give the keynote address Tuesday at the International Media Conference put on by the East-West Center. She sat down with Hawaiʻi Public Radio News Director Bill Dorman, also her former colleague at CNN.

In a wide-ranging interview, Ressa talked about her online news organization Rappler, covering politics in the Philippines, winning the Nobel Peace Prize and more.

Maria Ressa and Bill Dorman 062722.jpg
Hawaiʻi Public Radio
/
Maria Ressa and Bill Dorman at Hawaiʻi Public Radio on June 27, 2022.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 27, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags

The Conversation Philippines
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
Related Content