Neighbors react to city shutting down Kaimukī 'monster home.' But what's next?

It's been a year since the owners of 3615 Sierra Dr. were issued a stop work order, and fined for improperly demolishing two homes built in 1932 and 1958.

At the time, neighbors suspected a "monster home" was going to be built, based on the owner's submitted plans for the building permit.

Their suspicions have now been confirmed.

Earlier this month, the city's Department of Planning and Permitting revoked three building permits, and issued a stop work order for 3615 Sierra Drive. Officials say the project violates the city's land use ordinance.

Homes can have up to 9.5 bathrooms and two wet bars under the current city code. But the Sierra Drive property has 15 bathrooms, and 4 wet bars — which was not reflected in the plans the developers submitted in order to get the building permits.

"I was so relieved to hear that the DPP had stopped the work on this property," said Patrick Watson, a longtime resident of Sierra Drive.

Watson and his neighbors have been trying to bring attention to the project for a year, he told HPR.

"It was justice done, in my opinion, because we community members knew that there were violations that were occurring," he said. "We were so frustrated with the lack of any kind of action, it seemed, by the DPP."

Watson and his neighbors worked with Council Chair Tommy Waters, who represents Kaimukī.

Waters told HPR his office obtained copies of the Sierra Drive plans and has worked with DPP in the last year.

"We went through it, even had an independent architect go through it with us. And we pointed out some deficiencies early on," Waters said.

However, Kaimukī residents say monster homes are still being built — despite legal restrictions.

DPP Deputy Director Dawn Takeuchi Apuna said in a statement that the department is investigating other properties in East Honolulu.

Last week, the city revoked building permits for another suspected monster home at 4103 Pakolu Pl. That property is a mile away from 3615 Sierra Dr. According to the DPP website, the developer of the Pakolu Place property also falsified information on their submitted plans for a building permit.

Casey Harlow / HPR / FILE - Construction site at 3615 Sierra Dr. in 2021

But neighbors of the Sierra Drive development are skeptical of what will happen next.

Waters says the owners will have to reapply for a building permit.

"My understanding is these homes do not comply with the law. So they’re gonna have to resubmit plans that do comply with the law," he said. "On 3615, the setback and the bathrooms all don’t match. So my belief is they’re gonna have to take this thing down."

DPP confirmed with HPR that the owners have 180 days after receiving the notice to either remove or demolish the structures — or resubmit plans that are in compliance with the city ordinance.

As of Friday afternoon, the owners of 3615 Sierra Dr. have not filed an appeal.