Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Anti-abortion advocate on how the Roe v. Wade decision legally affects Hawaiʻi

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published June 27, 2022 at 4:10 PM HST
Supreme Court Abortion eople celebrate following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
/
AP
A woman celebrates following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The country is still processing the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last week to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that granted the constitutional right to abortion for about 50 years. Reactions run the gamut from sorrow to fear to rage at a rally on Friday at the Prince Kūhiō Federal Building in Honolulu.

There’s also a segment of the population that applauded the action, some for personal and religious reasons, others for legal ones. Jim Hochberg is an Oʻahu attorney and president of Hawaii Family Advocates, a Christian nonprofit that opposes abortion. He sat down with The Conversation to talk about how the decision legally affects Hawaiʻi.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 27, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags

The Conversation abortion
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Related Content