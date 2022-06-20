Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: New seagliders cut greenhouse gasses; Title IX, 50 years later

Published June 20, 2022 at 12:37 PM HST
FVJrdL7XEAcrbY2.png
REGENT
/
  • REGENT CEO Billy Thalheimer discusses his goal of bringing seaglider service to the islands by the end of 2025
  • Marilyn Moniz, volleyball standout and former associate athletics director of the University of Hawaiʻi, reflects on the impact of Title IX, 50 years after its enactment
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Anita Hofschneider talks about a new trend of home dialysis | Full Story
  • HPR reporter Casey Harlow explains the state's plan to overcome the shortage of early education opportunities | Full Story
  • Writer Jim Kempton prepares to share his documentary "Big Wave Guardians"

Tags

The Conversation environmentUniversity of Hawai‘ihistoryEducationfilm
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
More Episodes