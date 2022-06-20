The Conversation: New seagliders cut greenhouse gasses; Title IX, 50 years later
- REGENT CEO Billy Thalheimer discusses his goal of bringing seaglider service to the islands by the end of 2025
- Marilyn Moniz, volleyball standout and former associate athletics director of the University of Hawaiʻi, reflects on the impact of Title IX, 50 years after its enactment
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Anita Hofschneider talks about a new trend of home dialysis | Full Story
- HPR reporter Casey Harlow explains the state's plan to overcome the shortage of early education opportunities | Full Story
- Writer Jim Kempton prepares to share his documentary "Big Wave Guardians"