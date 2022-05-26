Donate
The Conversation

The Conversation: Hospitals consider tighter COVID policies; Assessing eruption threat

Published May 26, 2022 at 2:29 PM HST
  • Hilton Raethel, president of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, says hospitals are considering tighter restrictions as more health care workers get sick with COVID-19 | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat editor Chad Blair outlines the Honolulu Police Department's response to the arrest of the son of the new police chief | Full Story
  • Charlie Mandeville, coordinator for the USGS Volcano Hazards Program, details the strategic plan for monitoring the nation's most threatening volcanoes | Full Story
  • Local musician John Cruz celebrates the 25th anniversary of his album "Acoustic Soul" with a statewide tour | Full Story

