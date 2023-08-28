The Body Show: The Latest On COPD

How education was addressed in California's Paradise 2018 wildfire; Hana Hou: sleep for our physical and mental strength; New Zealand artist George Nuku on plastics and artmaking; documentary “Surf Girls: Hawai’i” and why representation matters
A University of Hawaiʻi economist discusses the outlook for Maui's economy in the wake of recent wildfires; Ukulele virtuoso Taimane talks about her upcoming show "Hawaiki" and raising money for Valley Isle residents; and a Kauaʻi author details his new book about the Garden Isle