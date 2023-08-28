© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Body Show
Dr. Kathy Kozak Hosts The Body Show
The Body Show

The Body Show: The Latest On COPD

By Kathy Kozak
Published August 28, 2023 at 5:52 PM HST
Creative Commons

Valerie Chang is on the show to talk about the latest regarding COPD.

Tags
The Body Show COPD
Kathy Kozak
Dr. Kathy Kozak is the host of The Body Show. Mondays at 6:30 p.m. on HPR-1.
See stories by Kathy Kozak
More Episodes