The Body Show: Physical And Mental Well-Being During The Pandemic--Part 2

Published June 1, 2022 at 11:15 PM HST
Covid changed a lot of how we get together and go to work or school. Our mental health along with our physical health have both been affected. Loneliness, depression, higher rates of diabetes, delaying routine screenings, all of these issues need attention in order to be well. Dr. Theresa Wee is in the studio for a two part series on how she has been coping, along with inspiring her patients to regain or maintain their health, for the entire Ohana!

Kathy Kozak
Dr. Kathy Kozak is the host of The Body Show. Mondays at 6:30 p.m. on HPR-1.
