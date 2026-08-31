Inside the Song: A Nā Hōkū Hanohano Songwriters Event

This intimate writers-in-the-round style experience brings together celebrated Hawaiʻi songwriters and finalists for an evening exploring the inspiration, creative process, and stories behind their music. Moderated by HPR Executive Producer of Music Zilla Barbosa, the evening will feature in-depth artist conversations followed by live performances of the songs discussed throughout the panel.

Designed as both a cultural and editorial event, Inside the Song offers audiences a rare behind-the-scenes look into Hawaiʻi’s songwriting community and the music shaping the islands today.

Panelists include:

Ei Nei

Featured Song: “Hawaiʻi Forever”

Formed in 2016, Ei Nei brings together Dane Fujiwara, Grant Kono, and Ekolu Chang — three accomplished musicians creating a sound rooted in Hawaiian tradition while helping shape its future. Known for their rich harmonies and smooth vocal blend, the group won the 2020 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award for Most Promising Artist and is currently nominated for Album of the Year and Group of the Year.

Kainani Kahaunaele & Kaniaulono Hāpai

2026 Song of the Year Finalist: “Ahe Nani ka Laulā o Puna”

Kainani Kahaunaele is a celebrated Hawaiian singer, songwriter, educator, and advocate for Hawaiian language revitalization through mele. Joining her is daughter Kaniaulono Hāpai, a Hilo-raised vocalist, hula practitioner, and emerging artist dedicated to uplifting Hawaiian culture through music and performance.

Together, they represent generations connected through mele, ʻike, and storytelling.

Kalaʻe Parish

2025 Song of the Year Winner: “Kickin’ Back”

Kalaʻe Parish is a multi-award-winning Native Hawaiian singer, songwriter, and producer whose debut album Where I’m Going earned Album of the Year, Song of the Year (“Kickin’ Back”), and Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2025 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards.

His original music, inspired by the countryside of Hawaiʻi, has also been featured by major brands and Netflix series.

This event is made possible thanks to our partnership with the The Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts (HARA).

Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts (HARA)

The Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts (HARA) is the nonprofit organization behind the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards — Hawaiʻi’s premier music awards program celebrating excellence in recorded music across the islands.

Since 1978, HARA has supported Hawaiʻi’s music community through advocacy, education, and cultural preservation.

This live event was produced by Zilla Barbosa. The broadcast of this event was produced by Russell Subiono.