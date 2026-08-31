Honolulu Brass Quintet - Live from the Atherton

Since its inception in 1976, the Honolulu Brass Quintet (HBQ) has performed throughout Honolulu and the state of Hawai‘i. As one of three resident ensembles regularly presented by Chamber Music Hawai‘i, HBQ offers full-length brass performances in premier venues across its home island of O‘ahu, performing regularly at the Doris Duke Theatre and Blue Note Hawaii in Honolulu, as well as the Palikū Theatre on the Windward side of O‘ahu.

Renowned for its versatility, HBQ performs throughout the state for a wide range of audiences in different formats outside of the concert hall, such as free public performances at libraries and community centers, education and church services, and for private parties. In recent seasons, the quintet has been honored to perform for the Hawai‘i Concert Society in Hilo and at the St. Damien of Moloka‘i Church. HBQ regularly performs educational shows throughout Kaua‘i, Lana‘i, Maui, Moloka‘i, O‘ahu, and most recently served a residency at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa.

The members of the quintet are all full-time professional musicians, performing regularly with the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra and Royal Hawaiian Band, in addition to teaching privately through the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, BYU Hawai‘i, Punahou and ‘Iolani. This unique combination of talents guarantees the highest level of musical artistry, enriching the musical life of Hawai‘i through HBQ’s dynamic performances and unwavering commitment to the arts.

Anna Lenhart, Horn

Anna is the Principal Hornist of the Hawai’i Symphony Orchestra and a member of the Honolulu Brass Quintet, both positions she’s held since 2018.

David Nakazono, Trumpet

David Nakazono is the Principal Trumpet of the Hawai’i Symphony Orchestra. He previously performed with the Peoria Symphony Orchestra, Wisconsin Philharmonic, and South Bend Symphony Orchestra.

Casey Tamanaha, Trumpet

Casey Tamanaha officially joined the Honolulu Brass Quintet as a permanent member during the spring of 2024, having regularly subbed with the ensemble for several years. He is also a member of the Royal Hawaiian Band and serves as acting Third Trumpet with the Hawai’i Symphony Orchestra.

Gabe Cruz, Trombone

Gabe Cruz joined the Honolulu Brass Quintet in the spring of 2024. Additionally, Gabe serves as the euphonium player for the Royal Hawaiian Band and as acting Associate Principal Trombonist with the Hawai’i Symphony Orchestra.

T.J. Ricer, Tuba

A Life Member of the International Tuba and Euphonium Association, Dr. Thomas J. Ricer teaches Tuba and Euphonium at the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa and performs as a full-time tubist with the Royal Hawaiian Band, the Acting Principal Tubist of the Hawai’i Symphony Orchestra, and tubist for the Honolulu Brass Quintet.

The 2025 Live from the Atherton: Classical concert series was produced by Kyla Herrmann with audio production and post-production by Ananddev Banerjee. The broadcast of this event was produced by Russell Subiono.