Nola Nahulu - Live from the Atherton

Nola Nahulu and the Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony Hoʻokahi Ensemble celebrated the 65th anniversary of HYOC through reflections, storytelling, and live performance in our Atherton Performing Arts Studio on March 28, 2026. The program that evening wove together conversation, mele, and operatic expression in Hawaiʻi, youth voices, ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, and the guiding belief: “What we teach our children, they carry on.” The event was hosted by Paige Okamura (DJ Mermaid).

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Ms. Nola Nahulu has been an active community choral director & choral educator since the 1970’s. She received her education from Wai’anae Elementary School, Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama, Whitman College, University of Washington & University of Hawai’i at Manoa. The Community Choral Ensembles she has conducted include: Pearl Harbor Hawaiian Civic Club, Na Pua o Moloka’i, Hawai’i Children’s Chorus, Kamehameha Alumni Glee Club, O’ahu Choral Society, and the Hawaiian a cappella vocal ensemble- Kawai’olaonapukanileo. Church Choirs have included: Bishop Memorial Choir, Unitarian Church Choir & the Honpa Hongwanji of Honolulu’s Choralfest. Educational Institutions include: Our Redeemer Lutheran School-Honolulu, Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama, University High School, University of Hawai’i at Manoa. Ms. Nahulu currently conducts with: Kawaiaha’o Church (since 1990), Hawai’i Opera Theatre (since 1990), Hawai’i Youth Opera Chorus (since 1986).

About Hawaiʻi Youth Opera Chorus (HYOC)

Founded in 1960, HYOC has spent 65 years nurturing young voices across Hawaiʻi, cultivating excellence in vocal performance while honoring cultural identity, community, and storytelling. HYOC continues to inspire generations through music education rooted in heritage, discipline, and aloha.

Phil Hidalgo – Pianist

Phil Hidalgo is a longtime HYOC collaborator and an accomplished pianist and conductor. He performs with the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa dance program, the Hawaiian Chorus, and Diamond Head Theatre musicals, and sings with Kawaiahaʻo Church and Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre Coro.

Sienna Achong - Soprano Soloist

HYOC alum Sienna Achong currently sings with St. Andrew’s Cathedral Choir and Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre Coro. Her featured aria in tribute to Queen ʻEmalani offers a deeply meaningful connection between operatic tradition and Hawaiian history.

