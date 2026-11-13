The Conversation: A hana hou show for HPR's 45th anniversary

With Nov. 13, 2026 marking 45 years of Hawai'i Public Radio being on the air, we celebrate the occasion by looking back on the history and the people that made HPR possible.

Hear highlights of some of the very first episodes to air on The Conversation

HPR looks back on an interview with former NPR journalist Neal Conan that still resonates today

Musician and former Conversation co-host Chris Vandercook shares an encore performance of one of his favorite HPR interviews

Honolulu businessman and HPR's founding board chair John Henry Felix shares the history of polio and Dr. Jonas Salk, developer of a polio vaccine | Full Story (Aug. 2022)

(Aug. 2022) HPR's past leaders talk about passing the torch to the next generation