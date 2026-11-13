© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: A hana hou show for HPR's 45th anniversary

By Catherine Cruz
Published November 13, 2026 at 12:15 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
Scenes from an early membership campaign in HPR's original offices (1986).
Scenes from an early membership campaign in HPR's original offices (1986). 

With Nov. 13, 2026 marking 45 years of Hawai'i Public Radio being on the air, we celebrate the occasion by looking back on the history and the people that made HPR possible.

  • Hear highlights of some of the very first episodes to air on The Conversation
  • HPR looks back on an interview with former NPR journalist Neal Conan that still resonates today
  • Musician and former Conversation co-host Chris Vandercook shares an encore performance of one of his favorite HPR interviews
  • Honolulu businessman and HPR's founding board chair John Henry Felix shares the history of polio and Dr. Jonas Salk, developer of a polio vaccine | Full Story (Aug. 2022) 
  • HPR's past leaders talk about passing the torch to the next generation 
Tags
The Conversation Hawaii Public RadioHistory
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
More Episodes