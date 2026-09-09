The Conversation: KIUC works to restore power on Kauaʻi; Punahou president remembers 9/11
- Beth Amaro of the Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative on extended outages following Hurricane Lowell | Full story
- Punahou School President Mike Latham remembers alumni killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks and his experience as a professor at Fordham University in the Bronx | Full story
- Katie Camosy, director of the documentary "Gaslit," takes a critical look at the liquefied natural gas industry
- Manu Minute: Zebra dove | Full story
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio explores the complicated legacy of the late Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama