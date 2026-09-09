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The Conversation

The Conversation: KIUC works to restore power on Kauaʻi; Punahou president remembers 9/11

By Catherine Cruz
Published September 9, 2026 at 1:28 PM HST
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A downed power line on Kauaʻi after Hurricane Lowell, Sept. 8, 2026
KIUC
A downed power line on Kauaʻi after Hurricane Lowell, Sept. 8, 2026.
  • Beth Amaro of the Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative on extended outages following Hurricane Lowell | Full story
  • Punahou School President Mike Latham remembers alumni killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks and his experience as a professor at Fordham University in the Bronx | Full story
  • Katie Camosy, director of the documentary "Gaslit," takes a critical look at the liquefied natural gas industry
  • Manu Minute: Zebra dove | Full story
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio explores the complicated legacy of the late Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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