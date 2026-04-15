The Conversation: Red Cross recovery efforts, Hawaiʻi British Museum exhibit
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Red Cross interim communications director Mimi Teller shares updates about Super Typhoon Sinlaku and the ongoing recovery efforts of the American Red Cross on Oʻahu
- Alice Christophe, lead curator of the British Museum exhibit "Hawaiʻi: a Kingdom Crossing Oceans," discusses the kuleana she brought to the exhibit , which runs through May
- Kitty Wo from the Garden Club of Honolulu shares lessons learned from the Maui wildfires | Upcoming garden show