The Conversation

The Conversation: Hawaiʻi County Mayor; Democracy in South Korea

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published February 17, 2026 at 10:10 AM HST
Hawaiʻi County Mayor Kimo Alameda at his inauguration ceremony on Dec. 2, 2024.
Office of Gov. Josh Green
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • County of Hawaiʻi Mayor Kimo Alameda lays out his priorities for 2026
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Blaze Lovell reports on the murky future of astronomy atop Maunakea | Full Story
  • University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Professor Karl Kim shares takeaways from a conference on democracy in South Korea
  • Artists Reem Bassous and Melissa Chimera explore the role of water in self-determination in the exhibit "ʻO Ka Wai Mai مي From Lahaina to the Litani"
The Conversation Hawaiʻi CountySouth KoreaUniversity of Hawai‘i
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
