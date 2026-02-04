The Conversation: History of measles in Hawaiʻi; Kaimukī High School
- The Friends of ʻIolani Palace Historian Zita Cup Choy and Curatorial Assistant Chase Benbow offer a historical perspective on measles as modern U.S. cases rise
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote share what you need to know to build your own disaster kit | Full Story
- Kaimukī High School Special Education Teacher Ryan Swinehart is helping students design and sell t-shirts to raise money for their program
- Carlos Gutiérrez Ayala, director of the Forensic Sciences Unit at Chaminade University, explains how the scientific community and the Catholic Church have teamed up for an unusual project