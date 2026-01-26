© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: State of the State; Oʻahu residents protest ICE actions

By Catherine Cruz,
Bill DormanAshley MizuoMaddie Bender
Published January 26, 2026 at 11:15 AM HST
Gov. Josh Green delivers his third State of the State address to lawmakers and the public at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Jan. 21, 2025.
Office of Gov. Josh Green
Gov. Josh Green delivers his third State of the State address to lawmakers and the public at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Jan. 21, 2025.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR's news director Bill Dorman shares the main takeaways from Gov. Josh Green's State of the State address
  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo speaks to Oʻahu residents who gathered on Sunday to protest the second killing of a U.S. citizen by federal immigration officers in Minnesota
  • U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda discusses the reaction to the recent shootings
  • Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Nina Wu reports on the latest Kaiser strike | Full Story
  • The Pacific Fire Exchange's Sara Gabrielson and the Surfrider Foundation's Kathryn Dressendorfer author a digital guide on fire-resilient landscaping
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on what arts organizations hope to achieve this legislative session | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation Josh GreenImmigrationHealth CareSafety
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman is the executive editor and senior vice president of news. He first joined HPR in 2011.
Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
