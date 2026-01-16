© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Hana hou stories about Kahoʻolawe

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published January 16, 2026 at 10:55 AM HST
After forming in 1976, the Protect Kaho‘olawe ‘Ohana filed a federal lawsuit charging the U.S. Navy with violating laws pertaining to the environment, historic preservation, and religious freedom of Kaho‘olawe
Courtesy Robert Silva
After forming in 1976, the Protect Kahoʻolawe ʻOhana filed a federal lawsuit charging the U.S. Navy with violating laws pertaining to the environment, historic preservation, and religious freedom of Kahoʻolawe.

On today's program, we're revisiting stories about Kahoʻolawe:

  • The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Ethnic Studies Center for Oral History shares voices of activists who worked to stop the military bombing of Kahoʻolawe | Full Story (Nov. 2022)
  • Photographer Franco Salmoiraghi, Prof. Davianna McGregor and the late Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli recall scenes from early protests on Kahoʻolawe during the bombing | Full Story (Feb. 2022)
  • Protect Kahoʻolawe ʻOhana members Davianna McGregor, Arianne Chock and Kaipu Keala discuss the work to restore Kahoʻolawe in the 50 years since the bombing stopped | Full Story (July 2025)
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
