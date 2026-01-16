The Conversation: Hana hou stories about Kahoʻolawe
On today's program, we're revisiting stories about Kahoʻolawe:
- The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Ethnic Studies Center for Oral History shares voices of activists who worked to stop the military bombing of Kahoʻolawe | Full Story (Nov. 2022)
- Photographer Franco Salmoiraghi, Prof. Davianna McGregor and the late Dr. Noa Emmett Aluli recall scenes from early protests on Kahoʻolawe during the bombing | Full Story (Feb. 2022)
- Protect Kahoʻolawe ʻOhana members Davianna McGregor, Arianne Chock and Kaipu Keala discuss the work to restore Kahoʻolawe in the 50 years since the bombing stopped | Full Story (July 2025)