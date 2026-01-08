The Conversation: Oʻahu sewer rate hike; Venezuela

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



HPR's Ashley Mizuo covers the planned merger between insurance provider HMSA and Hawaiʻi Pacific Health | Full Story

Roger Babcock, director of the Honolulu Department of Environmental Services, explains why Oʻahu residents are in for a 6% sewer rate hike

Carlos E. Juárez, interim director of research and grants officer at the East-West Center, discusses what the political upheaval in Venezuela signals for the region

HPR contributor Neal Milner takes the Long View on charter schools

Marine biologist Nicole Yamase and filmmaker Daniel Lin detail Yamase's journey down to the Mariana Trench in the new doc "Remathau: People of the Ocean"