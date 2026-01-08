© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Oʻahu sewer rate hike; Venezuela

By Catherine Cruz
Published January 8, 2026 at 10:35 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
File - Downtown Honolulu
HPR
File - Downtown Honolulu

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo covers the planned merger between insurance provider HMSA and Hawaiʻi Pacific Health | Full Story
  • Roger Babcock, director of the Honolulu Department of Environmental Services, explains why Oʻahu residents are in for a 6% sewer rate hike
  • Carlos E. Juárez, interim director of research and grants officer at the East-West Center, discusses what the political upheaval in Venezuela signals for the region
  • HPR contributor Neal Milner takes the Long View on charter schools
  • Marine biologist Nicole Yamase and filmmaker Daniel Lin detail Yamase's journey down to the Mariana Trench in the new doc "Remathau: People of the Ocean"
Tags
The Conversation Health CareOʻahuFilm
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
More Episodes