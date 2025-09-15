© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Kaua‘i: 89.9 (HPR-1) is off the air. An engineer has been dispatched to the transmitter site to troubleshoot the issue.
The Conversation

The Conversation: Judiciary; Hawaiʻi guitarist develops unique sound

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published September 15, 2025 at 10:43 AM HST
The outside of the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court.
Hawaii State Judiciary
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • First Circuit Court Judge Matthew Viola and Specialty Courts Administrator Greg Uwono discuss how drug court and similar programs have shaped Hawaiʻi's judicial system
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol shares the stories behind clothing designs made by Lahaina fire survivor Courtney Lazo | Full Story
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on an exhibition that showcases Hawai‘i's connection to abstract expressionism
  • Punahou graduate and musician Ash Bu shares her unusual method of guitar-playing | Listen to Ash Bu's full segment on "From The Top"
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
More Episodes