The Conversation: Judiciary; Hawaiʻi guitarist develops unique sound
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- First Circuit Court Judge Matthew Viola and Specialty Courts Administrator Greg Uwono discuss how drug court and similar programs have shaped Hawaiʻi's judicial system
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol shares the stories behind clothing designs made by Lahaina fire survivor Courtney Lazo | Full Story
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on an exhibition that showcases Hawai‘i's connection to abstract expressionism
- Punahou graduate and musician Ash Bu shares her unusual method of guitar-playing | Listen to Ash Bu's full segment on "From The Top"