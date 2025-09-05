© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Marine debris recycling; Stem cell transplant

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderDW Gibson
Published September 5, 2025 at 11:12 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
The marine debris recycling center, which is part of Hawaii Pacific University's Center for Marine Debris Research.
Maddie Bender
/
HPR
The marine debris recycling center, which is part of Hawaiʻi Pacific University's Center for Marine Debris Research.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR's Catherine Cluette Pactol reports on how some Moloka’i families living off the electric grid are getting a major upgrade through a local program
  • Mafalda de Freitas, megaplastics program director at the Center for Marine Debris Research at Hawaiʻi Pacific University, talks about Hawaiʻi's only marine debris recycling center
  • Donor Mariel Tadena, stem cell recipient Nicole Fabela, and Erika Sevilla, spokesperson for the National Marrow Donor Program, share their stem cell story
Tags
The Conversation EnergyScienceHawaiʻi Pacific UniversityMolokaʻi
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
More Episodes