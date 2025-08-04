The Conversation: Lahaina's banyan; Domestic Violence Action Center
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Theo Morrison with the Lahaina Restoration Foundation shares plans for a park under Lahaina's historical banyan tree
- David Tumilowicz, president of the board of directors for the Domestic Violence Action Center, discusses federal funding cuts and staff departures
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio reports on an initiative that offers funeral assistance to Micronesians on Oʻahu who have been excluded from a similar federal program
- Researcher Eva Fischer investigates what makes coquí frogs so successful in Hawaiʻi | Read the study