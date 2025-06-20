The Conversation Hana Hou: Local businesses

Today, The Conversation is digging into its archives to revisit interviews with local businesses that have been part of Hawaiʻi's landscape through multiple generations:



Jason Fujimoto, president and CEO of HPM Building Supply, spoke with HPR in 2019 about kicking off a new venture building modular homes

Paul Kosasa, president and CEO of ABC Stores, talked about economic recovery in late 2021 | Full Story

Foodland chairman and CEO Jenai Wall celebrated 75 years in business in 2023 | Full Story

Steven Ai, the third-generation owner of the family-run City Mill, explained why he felt an estate tax break is critical for local businesses in 2024 | Full Story