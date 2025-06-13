© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The House has voted to eliminate previously approved funding to public media. Here's what happens next, and how you can help protect HPR and all public media.
The Conversation

The Conversation: UH research funding cuts; Jazz harpist wins Doris Duke award

By Catherine Cruz
Published June 13, 2025 at 10:43 AM HST
Krista Rados
/
HPR

  • University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa interim provost Vassilis Syrmos explains how proposed cuts to federal funding would affect research | Full Story
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on a new equine therapy program on Molokaʻi | Full Story
  • The Conversation reairs an interview with Big Island attorney Ted Hong on what a court case against Hawaiʻi's biggest health insurer HMSA means for doctors and patients | Full Story
  • Grammy-nominated jazz harpist Brandee Younger is recognized by the Doris Duke Foundation | Full Story
The Conversation University of Hawai‘iTrump AdministrationMusic
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
