The Conversation: U.S. Dept. of Education cuts; Whales in Lahaina
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on the abrupt halt of federal funds for programs that provide reproductive health services
- Civil rights attorney Eric Seitz discusses how students with disabilities may be affected if the U.S. Department of Education is eliminated | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Matthew Leonard reports on a Federal Aviation Administration finding that a pilot involved in a deadly 2019 helicopter crash wasn't properly certified | Full Story
- Photographer and Maui resident Daniel Sullivan documents the first humpback whales to return to Lahaina after the 2023 wildfires in the new film "Koholā" | Attend a free screening | Full Story