The Conversation

The Conversation: Gov. Josh Green; DHHL looks for new ways to reduce homestead wait list

By Catherine Cruz
Published March 20, 2025 at 10:49 AM HST
Gov. Josh Green speaks at a press conference on Maui wildfire recover at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Sept. 21, 2023.
Office of Gov. Josh Green
  • Gov. Josh Green discusses how Hawaiʻi is responding to federal uncertainty
  • Kali Watson, director of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, explores new ways to get Native Hawaiians off the wait list for homesteads
  • Lori Kahikina, CEO of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, shares updates on the next leg of Skyline
  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on proposed improvements to Hawaiʻi's health care system | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
