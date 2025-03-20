© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
'24/7 operation right now to navigate the changes': Gov. Green on latest Trump actions

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published March 20, 2025 at 2:13 PM HST
With the recent abrupt funding cuts and firings of federal workers, many fear what the future may bring.

The state launched Operation Hire Hawaiʻi to fast-track federal workers who were laid off as part of the Trump administration's efforts to reduce government spending.

Meanwhile, a federal judge has ordered the administration to temporarily reinstate thousands of federal employees terminated in recent weeks, after finding 18 federal agencies acted unlawfully in carrying out the mass firings. The move came after Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general in the suit.

HPR talked to Gov. Josh Green about the uncertainty ahead, the state's preparations, the latest tourism news, and more.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 20, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation Josh GreenDonald Trump
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
