The Conversation: A hana hou show on survival amid stormy seas
Today on The Conversation, we revisit tales of shipwreck and survival on the open ocean:
- Maximilian Cremer with the UH School of Ocean and Earth Sciences and Technology recounts the high-stakes rescue of Luʻukai, a remotely operated vehicle | Full Story
- Honolulu firefighter and shipwreck survivor Jason Arnold shares a harrowing account of his journey aboard the Princess Taiping, a replica of a 15th-century Chinese warship | Full Story
- Marine archeologist Hans Van Tilburg talks about the secrets of Civil War steamships, whaling vessels, and WWII aircraft waiting on the ocean floor | Full Story