The Conversation: Dyslexia Awareness Month; Music as medicine
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on an upcoming fuel report that could determine a new direction for the state's energy strategy | Full Story
- University of Hawaiʻi assistant wāhine volleyball coach Nick Castello talks about his journey with dyslexia| Full Story
- Researchers Yeonjung "Jane" Lee and Katsumi Takemoto explore whether the sounds of the shakuhachi, a Japanese bamboo flute, may have healing properties | Information about research study | Full Story