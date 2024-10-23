UH assistant wāhine volleyball coach on life with dyslexia

Creating a more accessible and inclusive world for people with dyslexia is the goal of designating October as Dyslexia Awareness Month.

HPR UH assistant wāhine volleyball coach Nick Castello, top, with The Conversation's Russell Subiono.

Dyslexia affects about 20% of people in Hawaiʻi, according to the Hawaiʻi Branch of the International Dyslexia Association. October is also an opportunity to celebrate those with dyslexia who have excelled — like Nick Castello.

Castello grew up on Oʻahu and graduated from Assets School in 2007. He played volleyball at the University of Hawaiʻi and then went on to play professionally in Europe.

Now he’s an assistant coach for the UH wāhine volleyball team. HPR talked to Castello about living with dyslexia.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 23, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.