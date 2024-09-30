The Conversation: Hawaiʻi Tourism Conference; World Teachers' Day
- Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority chair Mufi Hannemann discusses the main themes of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Conference, which kicks off Monday while Hilton Hawaiian Village hotel workers remain on strike | Full Story
- In honor of World Teachers' Day, former Damien Memorial School president and former FBI agent Arnold Laanui remembers the instructor who inspired him to go into law enforcement | Full Story
- HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio reports on efforts to keep the Okinawan language alive | Full Story
- "Shōgun" creators and executive producers Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo celebrate their recent record-breaking 18 Emmy wins | Full Story