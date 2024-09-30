© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Hawaiʻi Tourism Conference; World Teachers' Day

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published September 30, 2024 at 11:57 AM HST
Hawaiʻi Convention Center is on Kalakaua Avenue, bordering Waikiki.
Catherine Cruz
HPR
File - Hawaiʻi Convention Center

  • Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority chair Mufi Hannemann discusses the main themes of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Conference, which kicks off Monday while Hilton Hawaiian Village hotel workers remain on strike | Full Story
  • In honor of World Teachers' Day, former Damien Memorial School president and former FBI agent Arnold Laanui remembers the instructor who inspired him to go into law enforcement | Full Story
  • HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio reports on efforts to keep the Okinawan language alive | Full Story
  • "Shōgun" creators and executive producers Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo celebrate their recent record-breaking 18 Emmy wins | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation TourismEntertainmentEducation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
