The Conversation: Invasive fishing competition; ʻUkulele anniversary
HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on Kauaʻi's wildfire vulnerability
- HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on Kauaʻi's wildfire vulnerability
- Angler's Atlas President Sean Simmons on how to win cash prizes for catching invasive fish in the 2024 Hawaii Invasive Species Roundup
- Eugénio Perregil, president of the Studies and Development, Education, Culture and Social Center in Calheta, Madeira, and music professors Roberto Moritz and Roberto Moniz celebrate the 145th anniversary of the ʻukulele's arrival to Hawaiʻi from Portugal | Downtown Art Center event |