The Conversation

The Conversation: Invasive fishing competition; ʻUkulele anniversary

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published July 30, 2024 at 11:28 AM HST




Audio will be added after the show.

  • HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on Kauaʻi's wildfire vulnerability
  • Angler's Atlas President Sean Simmons on how to win cash prizes for catching invasive fish in the 2024 Hawaii Invasive Species Roundup
  • Eugénio Perregil, president of the Studies and Development, Education, Culture and Social Center in Calheta, Madeira, and music professors Roberto Moritz and Roberto Moniz celebrate the 145th anniversary of the ʻukulele's arrival to Hawaiʻi from Portugal | Downtown Art Center event |
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
