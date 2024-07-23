The Conversation: Panel discusses the future of AI
Today on the Conversation, we'll have a panel discussion on our relationship to artificial intelligence.
Call in with your questions and comments at 808-941-3689 on O’ahu or 1-877-941-3689 on the neighbor islands.
The guests on today's panel are:
- Ryley Higa, machine learning engineer at Sumo Logic, and host of AI Hawaii
- Scott Robertson, professor and chair of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Information and Computer Sciences Department
- Liya Safina, digital design consultant with Google XR
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.