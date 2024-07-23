The Conversation: Panel discusses the future of AI

Today on the Conversation, we'll have a panel discussion on our relationship to artificial intelligence.

Call in with your questions and comments at 808-941-3689 on O’ahu or 1-877-941-3689 on the neighbor islands.

The guests on today's panel are:



Ryley Higa, machine learning engineer at Sumo Logic, and host of AI Hawaii

Scott Robertson, professor and chair of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Information and Computer Sciences Department

Liya Safina, digital design consultant with Google XR

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.