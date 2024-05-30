© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Wildfire power outages; FestPAC preparations

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published May 30, 2024 at 11:07 AM HST
A view of Lahaina on Aug. 10, 2023.
Office of Gov. Josh Green
A view of Lahaina on Aug. 10, 2023.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote on Hawaiian Electric's new wildfire prevention program that may cut off power in some communities | Full Story
  • HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio on the FestPAC preparations underway in Waimānalo
  • Harvard researcher Qian Tang on how German cockroaches found their way to Hawaiʻi
  • Irene Sasaki, co-chair of the Hawaii Quilt Guild, on a new exhibit titled "40 Shades of Red"
Hawaiian Electric CompanyFestPAC
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
