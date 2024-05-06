The Conversation: Taxes; New report on cancer trends in AANHPI community
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on which big measures passed and failed this legislative session
- Tom Yamachika, president of the Tax Foundation of Hawaii, on what this session means for residents' taxes
- Cancer epidemiologist Rebecca Siegel on new research showing that Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are two to three times more likely to die of preventable cancers than white people
- Kyiv Polytechnic Institute student Max Zabolotny on life in Ukraine more than two years after Russia's invasion