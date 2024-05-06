© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Taxes; New report on cancer trends in AANHPI community

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderRussell Subiono
Published May 6, 2024 at 11:07 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
efile989
/
Flickr

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo on which big measures passed and failed this legislative session
  • Tom Yamachika, president of the Tax Foundation of Hawaii, on what this session means for residents' taxes
  • Cancer epidemiologist Rebecca Siegel on new research showing that Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are two to three times more likely to die of preventable cancers than white people
  • Kyiv Polytechnic Institute student Max Zabolotny on life in Ukraine more than two years after Russia's invasion
Tags
The Conversation economyState Legislaturehealth
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes