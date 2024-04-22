© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Earth Day; Queer histories in Hawaiʻi

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published April 22, 2024 at 11:31 AM HST
The Kapaemahu stones are seen at Waikīkī beach in Honolulu on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)
Audrey McAvoy/AP
/
AP
The Kapaemahu stones are seen at Waikīkī beach in Honolulu. According to a moʻolelo, four māhū healers from Tahiti came to Waikīkī and treated diseases. Kapaemahu was the leader of the group. The healers transferred their mana into four stones before leaving the island.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi on the progress of a bill aimed at safeguarding the state Water Commission from outside influence | Full Story
  • University of Hawaiʻi professors Chip Fletcher and David Karl on their new paper detailing the ties between imperialism and climate change
  • Filmmakers Joe Wilson and Dean Hamer on their new project documenting queer histories in Hawaiʻi
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender provided production assistance on This Is Our Hawaiʻi, HPR's first narrative podcast, and joined The Conversation as a producer in 2024. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
