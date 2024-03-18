The Conversation: Honolulu mayor on public safety; Biodiesel company expands to Kauaʻi
- Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi discusses public safety and other top priorities from his recent State of the City address
- NAMI Hawaii Executive Director Kumi Macdonald shares what people can do to manage stress and avoid reaching their breaking point
- Pacific Biodieselco-founder Kelly King talks about expanding production to Kauaʻi
- HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio shares what the 2024 Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture — FestPAC — means to Pacific Island communities | Full Story