The Conversation: AI in wildfire prevention; Water quality report

The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote on artificial intelligence in wildfire prevention strategies

Surfrider Foundation's Hawai'i Regional Manager Lauren Blickley has the results of a new water quality report on Hawaiʻi's beaches

Researcher James Dorey solves a mystery on how one little bee traveled nearly 2,000 miles across open ocean to end up on a handful of Pacific Islands

William Jeffery, an archeologist at the University of Guam, on work to map sunken ships from World War II