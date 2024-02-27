© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Affordable housing; For-profit lūʻau allowed at Kapiʻolani Park?

By Catherine Cruz
Published February 27, 2024 at 11:23 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
Kapiʻolani Regional Park
Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation
Kapiʻolani Regional Park

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo covers a new report on affordable housing that is set to expire
  • Hawaiʻi Pacific University President and Provost Jennifer Walsh on the state's first master's program for construction project managers
  • Alethea Rebman, attorney and Kapiʻolani Park Preservation Society president, says plans for a commercial lūʻau show conflict with the park's public trust rules
  • Sean Dee, Outrigger Hospitality Group executive vice president and chief commercial officer, on an upcoming Cirque du Soleil show at the Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber
Tags
The Conversation affordable housingWaikīkī
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
More Episodes