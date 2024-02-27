The Conversation: Affordable housing; For-profit lūʻau allowed at Kapiʻolani Park?

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo covers a new report on affordable housing that is set to expire

Hawaiʻi Pacific University President and Provost Jennifer Walsh on the state's first master's program for construction project managers

Alethea Rebman, attorney and Kapiʻolani Park Preservation Society president, says plans for a commercial lūʻau show conflict with the park's public trust rules

Sean Dee, Outrigger Hospitality Group executive vice president and chief commercial officer, on an upcoming Cirque du Soleil show at the Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber