The Conversation: Affordable housing; For-profit lūʻau allowed at Kapiʻolani Park?
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo covers a new report on affordable housing that is set to expire
- Hawaiʻi Pacific University President and Provost Jennifer Walsh on the state's first master's program for construction project managers
- Alethea Rebman, attorney and Kapiʻolani Park Preservation Society president, says plans for a commercial lūʻau show conflict with the park's public trust rules
- Sean Dee, Outrigger Hospitality Group executive vice president and chief commercial officer, on an upcoming Cirque du Soleil show at the Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber