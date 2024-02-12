© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Turning old crops into new goods; Outer space sun shield

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoLillian Tsang
Published February 12, 2024 at 10:43 AM HST
Susan van Gelder
/
Flickr

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Entrepreneur Poni Askew of Hawaiian Vinegar & Spice Co. on how farmers can divert old crops from the waste stream to create value-added products
  • Astronomer István Szapudi on the possibility of building a sun shield in outer space to fight global warming
  • TV producer and writer Susan Stanton on latest Emmy win for "Succession" and the importance of the 2023 writers' strike
  • HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio on artist Kapulani Landgraf"s new exhibition "ʻAuʻa" on view at the Honolulu Museum of Art
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
